Atishi's Delhi Government: Cabinet ministers who will take oath on September 21

Kailash Gahlot will remain a member of Delhi's Cabinet, retaining his portfolio in Atishi's administration.
Credit: X/@kgahlot
Gopal Rai is another AAP leader who will retain his position in the Delhi Cabinet.
Credit: PTI
Saurabh Bharadwaj will continue to look after Vigilance, Services, Health, Industries, Urban Development Irrigation and Flood Control and Water portfolio.
Credit: PTI
Imran Hussain will continue to serve as the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Election in the Delhi Cabinet.
Credit: PTI
Mukesh Ahlawat, an AAP MLA, will be the newest member of Atishi's Delhi Cabinet, with Atishi taking oath as Chief Minister on September 21.
Credit: X/@mukeshahlawatap