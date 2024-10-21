Delhi Air Pollution: Anti-smog guns are used to combat air pollution

DH Web Desk
A layer of smog enveloped several parts of the city on Monday as the air quality index slipped into the very poor category for the first time in the season.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 307 at 9 am with Anand Vihar remaining the worst hit with a reading of 361, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Smog guns are operating constantly, and the roads are being kept wet to control dust in the national capital.
An anti-smog gun being used to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.
