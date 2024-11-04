Delhi bus depots and train stations see thronging crowds before 'Chhath Puja'

DH Web Desk
With the Chhath Festival approaching, transportation has turned into a significant challenge.
Credit: PTI
People in large numbers are flocking to bus depots and railway stations in the national capital as they prepare to return home.
Over the last three days, railway stations have been inundated with large crowds, and trains to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are operating at full capacity.
People arrive at Anand Vihar railway station to board trains to reach their hometowns ahead of the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in New Delhi
Bus depots are experiencing similar scenes with large numbers of people gathering to make their way home.
Passengers wait for their trains as they prepare to leave for Bihar ahead of the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in New Delhi.
