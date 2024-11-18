Delhi Smog: GRAP-IV imposed as air pollution turns 'severe plus'

DH Web Desk

Tourists stroll amid severe smog at the India Gate in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI

A visitor strolls through the lawns of the Kartavya Path during smog in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI

A cyclist rides through smog on a winter morning in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI

A man pulls a car on a winter morning during smog in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI

A flock of seagulls fly over a boat amid smog on a winter morning in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI

Vehicles ply on the road during smog on a winter morning in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI

Vehicles ply on the road during smog in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI

Commuters at the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) Kashmere Gate during smog, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI

A blanket of smog covers a part of Greater Noida.

|

Credit: PTI

A train runs on tracks amid low visibility due to smog as air quality remains in the 'severe' category, near Patel Nagar in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI