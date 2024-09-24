Delhi’s new CM Atishi offers prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place

DH Web Desk
A day after officially becoming Delhi's chief minister, Atishi visited the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place on September 24.
Credit: PTI
At the temple, Atishi sought blessings to continue her service to the people.
She also ensured Arvind Kejriwal's return to the CM's chair after the Assembly polls.
Lord Hanuman has been protecting AAP, its government in Delhi, and Kejriwal from the attacks of "enemies" for the past two years, she said while talking to reporters after visiting the temple.
Atishi also recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' during her visit at the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place.
