Despite firework ban, Delhi chokes in dense smog post-Diwali

DH Web Desk
The national capital was shrouded in hazardous smog on Friday, with air quality deteriorating after the fireworks ban was largely ignored during the exuberant Diwali celebrations.
Credit: PTI
The streets of New Delhi, congested with traffic and inhabited by over 30 million individuals, are routinely recognized as some of the most polluted cities in the world.
Credit: PTI
The city is enveloped in hazardous smog every year, largely due to farmers in neighboring regions burning stubble to clear their fields for plowing, as well as pollution from factories and traffic emissions.
Credit: PTI
Credit: PTI
Credit: PTI
Despite a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers imposed by city officials last month, air quality worsened on Friday after a night of explosive Diwali celebrations.
Credit: Reuters
Many residents celebrated at home, holding a family meal and lighting small candles in praise of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi and symbolising the victory of light over darkness.
Credit: PTI