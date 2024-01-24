Devotees throng Ayodhya's Ram mandir for darshan

A huge crowd of devotees gather near the main gateway leading to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Braving cold winds and fog, devotees stand in queue to offer prayers at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

A large number of devotees wait for their turn to enter the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Devotees waiting to enter the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Devotees wait to take darshan of Ram Lalla a day after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Devotees at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The doors of the Ram temple opened to the public, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol.

Devotees inside the illuminated Ram Mandir premises after its consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

