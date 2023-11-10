Dhanteras 2023: 5 auspicious items to buy today

DH Web Desk
Buying gold and silver on Dhanteras is believed to bring wealth and prosperity.
Credit: Reuters
Purchasing new kitchen utensils, especially made of metal, is considered auspicious on Dhanteras. It signifies the prosperity of the household.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
People also buy land or property on Dhanteras as it's believed to be a favourable time for such investments.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
The festival is also quite popular among the young generation and there is a rise in the purchase of electronic gadgets and devices like smartphones, laptops and tablets on Dhanteras.
Credit: Reuters
It is also considered auspicious to buy a broom during Dhanteras to mark the beginning of the festive season.
Credit: PTI