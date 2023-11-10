Dhanteras 2023: 5 auspicious items to buy today

Buying gold and silver on Dhanteras is believed to bring wealth and prosperity.

Purchasing new kitchen utensils, especially made of metal, is considered auspicious on Dhanteras. It signifies the prosperity of the household.

People also buy land or property on Dhanteras as it's believed to be a favourable time for such investments.

The festival is also quite popular among the young generation and there is a rise in the purchase of electronic gadgets and devices like smartphones, laptops and tablets on Dhanteras.

It is also considered auspicious to buy a broom during Dhanteras to mark the beginning of the festive season.

