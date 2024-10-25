Dhanteras 2024: 5 auspicious items to buy for wealth and success

Buying idols of gods on Dhanteras is considered to be  auspicious, with the installation and prayers said to offer swift and instant blessings.

It is also believed that precious metals like silver and gold bring home luck and please the goddess of wealth Dhan-Lakshmi on Dhanteras.

Buying utensils during Dhanteras is believed to help one achieve success. You can get brass, copper, silver or even clay kitchen utensils. When you worship God, never keep your utensils empty. Always fill it with daal or rice grains.

On Dhanteras purchasing a broom is seen as a way to invite wealth and abundance into your household.

Many believe that purchasing salt on Dhanteras invites the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi by purifying the home from negativity.

