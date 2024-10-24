Dhanteras 2024: History & significance

DH Web Desk
Dhanteras occurs on the 13th day (Trayodashi) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. This day is particularly significant as it marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
The day begins with Lakshmi Puja in the morning, followed by the lighting of diyas in the evening.
Credit: Reuters
Bhajans or devotional songs are sung in praise of Goddess Lakshmi and traditional sweets are offered to the the goddess.
Credit: DH Photo
It is widely believed that buying gold and silver on Dhanteras makes a person prosperous and brings them more wealth.
Credit: Reuters
It is also believed that precious metals, utensils and other items bring home luck and please the goddess of wealth Dhan-Lakshmi.
Credit: DH Pool Photo