Dilli Chalo March: Farmers break barricades, pelt stones as they proceed towards Delhi

Farmers try to remove a concrete barricade installed near Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Dilli Chalo' march, near Patiala.

Hundreds of farmers gather at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Dilli Chalo' march, near Ambala.

A blanket of tear gas smoke envelope the air as cops try to control the situation.

Protesting farmers run after police fire teargas shells to disperse them.

Police personnel take stock of the situation at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march, near Patiala.

An injured farmer being assisted during their 'Dilli Chalo' march at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Patiala.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed at Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march, in New Delhi.

Tear gas smoke blankets the protesting site, near Patiala.

