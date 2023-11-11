Diwali 2023: 5 Festive outfits for men

DH Web Desk
Kurta Pajama: A pair of Kurta Pajama never goes out of fashion. One can opt for a sequin or silk kurta, paired with matching or contrasting pajama bottoms.
Credit: perniaspopupshop
Kurta with Nehru Jacket: One can up the festive fashion by pairing a Nehru jacket with a kurta. The jacket will add a touch of sophistication and can be in contrasting colors or patterns.
Credit: Aza Fashions
Pathani Suit: A long kurta paired with straight-cut trousers, Pathani suits can also be an amazing choice for Diwali.
Credit: G3Fashion
Dhoti with Kurta: For a traditional and cultural look, one can consider wearing a kurta along with the dhoti. This attire is both classic and elegant.
Credit: Salwari
Kurta with Jeans: For a more casual Diwali gathering, you can pair a stylish kurta with well-fitted jeans.
Credit: The Secret Label