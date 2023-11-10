Diwali 2023: 5 snacks to light up your Diwali party

DH Web Desk
Chakli: Chakli is a spiral-shaped snack made from rice flour, urad dal, and spices, and is deep-fried to perfection.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Besan Ladoo: A classic Diwali snack, laddoo made of besan is hugely popular. It is made with gram flour, ghee, sugar and cardamom powder.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Mixture: A tasty and savoury mixture of fried or roasted snacks, nuts, and spices, this snack perfectly blends with the festival.
Credit: Instagram/@thindham_mawa
Deep-fried Pakoras: Made from gram flour and various veggies or Paneer, these are perfect as a Diwali savoury snack.
Credit: Instagram/@spoonofodisha_
Pinni: This is a type of North Indian snack that is served as a dessert. Made from desi ghee, wheat flour, jaggery and almonds, Pinni is also a great Diwali snack.
Credit: DH Pool Photo