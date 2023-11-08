Diwali 2023: Best Gift ideas for friends and family

DH Web Desk

Surprise your loved ones this Diwali/Deepavali with a beautiful smartwatch. The watch will help them to keep track of all the notifications from smartphone by simply glancing at the wrist.

|

Credit: iStock Photo

Set the mood for an intimate cosy Diwali get-together with an appealing dinnerware set. With sophisticated designs for the modern homemaker, Larah has a wide range of products that lend an aesthetic look to the dining table..

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Another best personalised gift is to present your loved ones is a digital frame. Easy to set up, it is perfect for displaying a lifetime of memories without having to print them out.

|

Credit: Amazon

Diyas play a pivotal role in the Diwali/Deepavali poojas. One can gift the Borosil’s wide range of diyas as they have a beautiful range that are perfect for illuminating the puja room.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Amidst all the preparations for Diwali/Deepavali, self-care takes a back seat. Remind your loved ones to take care of themselves, and their skin above all. Give your friends and family the ultimate gift of a healthy glow with Chicnutrix hamper.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Scented candles can also be gifted to add to the festive ambiance.

|

Credit: Getty Images