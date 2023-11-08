Diwali 2023: Best Gift ideas for friends and family

DH Web Desk
Surprise your loved ones this Diwali/Deepavali with a beautiful smartwatch. The watch will help them to keep track of all the notifications from smartphone by simply glancing at the wrist.
Set the mood for an intimate cosy Diwali get-together with an appealing dinnerware set. With sophisticated designs for the modern homemaker, Larah has a wide range of products that lend an aesthetic look to the dining table..
Another best personalised gift is to present your loved ones is a digital frame. Easy to set up, it is perfect for displaying a lifetime of memories without having to print them out.
Diyas play a pivotal role in the Diwali/Deepavali poojas. One can gift the Borosil’s wide range of diyas as they have a beautiful range that are perfect for illuminating the puja room.
Amidst all the preparations for Diwali/Deepavali, self-care takes a back seat. Remind your loved ones to take care of themselves, and their skin above all. Give your friends and family the ultimate gift of a healthy glow with Chicnutrix hamper.
Scented candles can also be gifted to add to the festive ambiance.
