Diwali 2024: Indian homes brighten up with lights and festive cheer

People burst firecrackers during the Diwali celebrations at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Credit: PTI

People light 'diyas' during the Diwali celebrations at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Credit: PTI

Gateway of India illuminated for the light and sound show during the Diwali festival at Colaba in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Devotees light 'diyas' at Shri Swaminarayan Mandir during Diwali in Varanasi.

Credit: PTI

Devotees light 'diyas' at the Manjummel Sri Krishna Temple during the Diwali festival, at Ernakulam in Kochi, Kerala.

Credit: PTI

Devotees light 'diyas' during the Diwali festival celebration at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura.

Credit: PTI

Fireworks light the sky at the illuminated Akshardham Temple on the occasion of the Diwali Festival in Jaipur.

Credit: PTI

Priests perform 'aarti' at the Akshardham Temple on the occasion of the Diwali festival in Jaipur.

Credit: PTI

People light fireworks to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in New Delhi.

Credit: Reuters

Flats in a high-rise complex are decorated with lights during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Noida.

Credit: Reuters

People light fireworks as they celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali in New Delhi.

Credit: Reuters