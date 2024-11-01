Diwali 2024: Indian homes brighten up with lights and festive cheer

DH Web Desk
People burst firecrackers during the Diwali celebrations at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
Credit: PTI
People light 'diyas' during the Diwali celebrations at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
Credit: PTI
Gateway of India illuminated for the light and sound show during the Diwali festival at Colaba in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Devotees light 'diyas' at Shri Swaminarayan Mandir during Diwali in Varanasi.
Credit: PTI
Devotees light 'diyas' at the Manjummel Sri Krishna Temple during the Diwali festival, at Ernakulam in Kochi, Kerala.
Credit: PTI
Devotees light 'diyas' during the Diwali festival celebration at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura.
Credit: PTI
Fireworks light the sky at the illuminated Akshardham Temple on the occasion of the Diwali Festival in Jaipur.
Credit: PTI
Priests perform 'aarti' at the Akshardham Temple on the occasion of the Diwali festival in Jaipur.
Credit: PTI
People light fireworks to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in New Delhi.
Credit: Reuters
Flats in a high-rise complex are decorated with lights during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Noida.
Credit: Reuters
People light fireworks as they celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali in New Delhi.
Credit: Reuters