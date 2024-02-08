DMK protests against non-allocation of funds in Parliament

DH Web Desk
DMK leaders and supporters staged a demonstration near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to protest against the Centre over ‘non-allocation’ of requisite funds to Tamil Nadu in the interim budget 2024-25.
Credit: PTI Photo
The 'black shirt' demonstration was led by senior DMK leader T R Baalu.
The DMK said that in the interim budget, there was no announcement on Tamil Nadu’s representation seeking relief to the tune of about Rs 37,000 crore following the cyclone, unprecedented rains and flood in December 2023.
DMK MPs Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and A Raja during the protest in the Parliament complex, New Delhi.
DMK MPs leave after staging a protest against Centre in New Delhi.
