Earth Day 2024: 6 facts you probably never knew

DH Web Desk
Symbol of the Earth
The iconic symbol of Earth Day, a blue marble with green continents, was created by artist Ron Cobb in 1969.
Credit: Pexels
First Earth Day
The very first Earth Day was celebrated on April 22, 1970, marking the birth of the modern environmental movement.
Credit: PTI
Largest Environmental Movement
Earth Day is considered the largest environmental movement in the world, with millions of people participating in clean-up events, tree plantings, and awareness campaigns every year.
Credit: Pexels
Global Celebration
Earth Day is now celebrated in more than 193 countries around the world, making it the largest secular observance in the world.
Credit: X/@@UPSC_EDU
Earth Hour
Earth Day inspired the creation of Earth Hour, an annual event where people around the world turn off their lights for one hour to raise awareness about climate change.
Credit: Reuters
Tree Planting Records
In 2019, Ethiopia set a world record by planting 353 million trees in just 12 hours as part of an initiative to combat deforestation and climate change.
Credit: Pexels