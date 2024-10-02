Famous personalities who share their birthday with Mahatma Gandhi

DH Web Desk
Mahatma Gandhi, born on October 2, 1869, is revered as the 'Father of the Nation' in India. His leadership in India's independence movement was defined by his steadfast commitment to non-violence, truth, and civil disobedience.
Credit: X/@AfricanArchives
India’s second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, was also born on October 2, 1904. Celebrated for his modesty and simplicity, he introduced the famous slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" to recognise the efforts of soldiers and farmers.
Credit: X/@AbhishekOfficl
Kelly Ripa, an American actress and talk show host, was born on October 2, 1970. She is widely recognized for her role in All My Children and as the host of Live with Kelly and Ryan.
Credit: Instagram/@kellyripa
Iconic British musician and frontman of The Police, Sting was born on October 2, 1951. Known for chart-topping hits like "Every Breath You Take" and "Fields of Gold," he is renowned for his distinctive voice and creative contributions to music.
Credit: Instagram/@theofficialsting
Camilla Belle, an American actress born on October 2, 1986, is known for her roles in films such as When a Stranger Calls and 10,000 BC. Her career in Hollywood has reflected her versatility, with roles spanning various genres.
Credit: Instagram/@camillabelle