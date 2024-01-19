Five famous temples to visit in Ayodhya

DH Web Desk

Hanuman Garhi

Located atop a hill, this temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and is one of the most visited temples in Ayodhya. Devotees believe that visiting this temple brings strength and courage.

Credit: X/@sniggy1992

Kanak Bhavan

Also known as Sone-ka-Ghar, Kanak Bhavan is a temple dedicated to Lord Ram and Sita. The temple is famous for its golden interiors and is one of the popular pilgrimage sites.

Credit: X/@Warlock_Shabby

Nageshwarnath Temple

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Nageshwarnath Temple is considered one of the oldest temples in Ayodhya. It is believed to have been built by Kush, the son of Lord Ram.

Credit: X/@bhatinmaai

Deokaali Temple

Dedicated to goddess Devkali, the local deity, this temple is associated with several tales from the Ramayana and is situated near Naya Ghat. It is believed that Sita used to worship the Devi in the temple.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Treta Ke Thakur

Situated along the Naya Ghat of Ayodhya, this temple houses numerous idols including that of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman, Bharat and Sugreev. The name "Treta Ke Thakur" translates to "Deity of the Treta Yuga," referring to the period in Ramayana.

Credit: Special Arrangement