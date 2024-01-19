Five famous temples to visit in Ayodhya

DH Web Desk
Hanuman Garhi
Located atop a hill, this temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and is one of the most visited temples in Ayodhya. Devotees believe that visiting this temple brings strength and courage.
Credit: X/@sniggy1992
Kanak Bhavan
Also known as Sone-ka-Ghar, Kanak Bhavan is a temple dedicated to Lord Ram and Sita. The temple is famous for its golden interiors and is one of the popular pilgrimage sites.
Credit: X/@Warlock_Shabby
Nageshwarnath Temple
Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Nageshwarnath Temple is considered one of the oldest temples in Ayodhya. It is believed to have been built by Kush, the son of Lord Ram.
Credit: X/@bhatinmaai
Deokaali Temple
Dedicated to goddess Devkali, the local deity, this temple is associated with several tales from the Ramayana and is situated near Naya Ghat. It is believed that Sita used to worship the Devi in the temple.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Treta Ke Thakur
Situated along the Naya Ghat of Ayodhya, this temple houses numerous idols including that of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman, Bharat and Sugreev. The name "Treta Ke Thakur" translates to "Deity of the Treta Yuga," referring to the period in Ramayana.
Credit: Special Arrangement