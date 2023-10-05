Flash flood caused by cloudburst devastates Sikkim

DH Web Desk
14 people have died and over hundreds were missing after the cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin, officials said.
In the latest bulletin of Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), is said, they have rescued over two thousand people, while the calamity has affected twenty thousand people.
The state government has set up over two dozen relief camps in the four affected districts.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited Singtam, on of the worst affected areas, and took stock of the situation.
A total of 1,025 people are taking shelter in the eight relief camps in Gangtok district, while the number of inmates at the 18 other relief camps was not available immediately.
The flash flood in the Teesta river, triggered by the cloudburst in Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, caused accumulation of huge quantity of water, which turned towards Chungthang dam destroying the power infrastructure before moving downstream in spate, flooding towns and villages.
The flood destroyed 11 bridges in the state, with eight bridges getting washed away in Mangan district alone.
Two bridges were destroyed in Namchi and one in Gangtok. Water pipelines, sewage lines and 277 houses, both kuchcha and concrete, have been destroyed in the four affected districts.
The NH-10, considered the lifeline of the state, sustained extensive damage at several places.
About 10,000 people have been affected by the calamity in the Mangan district, while 6,895 people were affected in Pakyong, 2,579 in Namchi and 2,570 people in Gangtok.
