G20: How much each country has spent to host the Summit

DH Web Desk
It is reported that India has spent Rs 4,100 crore, nearly four times the amount designated in the budget, for the two-day event.
Indonesia, which hosted the G20 summit in 2022, apparently spent 674 billion Indonesian Rupiah (Rs 364 crore).
Japan spent $320 million (Rs 2,660 crore) on the 2019 G20 Summit held in Osaka.
In 2018, the G20 summit was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The country reportedly splurged $112 million (Rs 931 crore).
Germany spent €72.2 million (640+ crore) on hosting the 2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg.
