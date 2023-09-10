G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

DH Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the leaders with an 'angvastram' at the rain-drenched Rajghat.

Credit: PTI

The prime minister was seen explaining to the leaders the significance of the ashram.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit.

Credit:X/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes US President Joe Biden at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Indonesian President Joko Widodo at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes African Union Chairman and President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at zRajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PMO