Gaganyaan: Meet the astronaut designates for ISRO's first human spaceflight mission

Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair
NDA alumnus and a recipient of the Sword of Honour at the Air Force Academy. Nair was commissioned on Dec. 19, 1998. A Category A Flying Instructor and a Test Pilot with approx. 3,000 hours of flying experience, Nair has flown Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Hawk, Dornier, An-32, etc.
Group Captain Ajit Krishnan
Alumnus of NDA and DSSC, Wellington. Recipient of the President’s Gold Medal and Sword of Honour at the Air Force Academy. Ajit was commissioned on June 21, 2003, in the fighter stream of IAF. He is a Flying Instructor and a Test Pilot with about 2,900 hours of flying experience. He has flown a variety of aircraft including Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-21, Mig-29, Jaguar, Dornier, An-32 etc.
Group Captain Angad Pratap
An NDA alumnus, he was commissioned in the IAF fighter stream on December 18, 2004. He is a Flying Instructor and a Test Pilot who has approximately 2,000 hours of flying experience. Aircraft flown include Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.
Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla
The NDA alumnus was commissioned on June 17, 2006 in the fighter stream of IAF. A Fighter Combat Leader and a Test Pilot with about 2,000 hours of flying experience, Shukla has flown several aircraft, including Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.
