Gandhi Jayanti: PM, President lead in paying homage to Father of the Nation

DH Web Desk

President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla offers homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

A monk pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI