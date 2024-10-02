Gandhi Jayanti: PM, President lead in paying homage to Father of the Nation

DH Web Desk
President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla offers homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
A monk pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI