Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Brands celebrate the festival with amazing creatives

DH Web Desk

McDonald's India tweaked their logo and gave a quirky look. 

Credit: Instagram/@mcdonalds_india

Make My Trip's Ganesh Chaturthi post won many hearts online. 

Credit: Instagram/@makemytrip

Fevikwik 'bond'ed well with their post on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Credit: Instagram/@fevikwikindia

Earwear Audio Brand - boAt activated their 'modak' mode as they get into the festive mode.

Credit: Instagram/@boat.nirvana

IndiGo airline's Ganeshotsav post saw Bappa relishing modaks while on his way back to home.

Credit: Instagram/@indigo.6e

Sleepwell wished everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi with this adorable post.

Credit: Instagram/@officialsleepwell

Tide India shared this post and wrote "Bless us with the power to fight any obstacles (starting with stains)!"

Credit: Instagram/@tide.india

Ixigo's creative oozed Ganeshotsav vibes.

Credit: Instagram/@ixigo