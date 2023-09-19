Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Brands celebrate the festival with amazing creatives

DH Web Desk
McDonald's India tweaked their logo and gave a quirky look.
Credit: Instagram/@mcdonalds_india
Make My Trip's Ganesh Chaturthi post won many hearts online.
Credit: Instagram/@makemytrip
Fevikwik 'bond'ed well with their post on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Credit: Instagram/@fevikwikindia
Earwear Audio Brand - boAt activated their 'modak' mode as they get into the festive mode.
Credit: Instagram/@boat.nirvana
IndiGo airline's Ganeshotsav post saw Bappa relishing modaks while on his way back to home.
Credit: Instagram/@indigo.6e
Sleepwell wished everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi with this adorable post.
Credit: Instagram/@officialsleepwell
Tide India shared this post and wrote "Bless us with the power to fight any obstacles (starting with stains)!"
Credit: Instagram/@tide.india
Ixigo's creative oozed Ganeshotsav vibes.
Credit: Instagram/@ixigo