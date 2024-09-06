Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Prasad offerings & mouthwatering desserts you must try

DH Web Desk
Modak
One of the most popular sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi is Modak. This simple cone-shaped treat is made with a sweet filling of grated coconut and jaggery, and a soft shell of rice flour. It can be made nutritious by adding nuts, dates, and figs.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Poli
Poli is a type of sweet bread filled with a mixture of chana dal and jaggery, along with spiced jaggery and coconut filling flavoured with cardamom.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Panjiri
Panjiri is a wholesome sweet crafted from roasted wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and a mix of dry fruits such as almonds and cashews.
Credit: X/@ColoursOfBharat
Kesari
Kesari is a popular dessert made from semolina (sooji), sugar, and ghee. It's often flavoured with cardamom and sometimes includes nuts and dried fruits.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Kheer
Kheer also known as Payasam in the Southern region, is a traditional dessert made from milk, sugar, and rice or other grains, vermicelli and lentils.
Credit: DH Pool Photo