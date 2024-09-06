Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Prasad offerings & mouthwatering desserts you must try

DH Web Desk

Modak

One of the most popular sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi is Modak. This simple cone-shaped treat is made with a sweet filling of grated coconut and jaggery, and a soft shell of rice flour. It can be made nutritious by adding nuts, dates, and figs.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Poli

Poli is a type of sweet bread filled with a mixture of chana dal and jaggery, along with spiced jaggery and coconut filling flavoured with cardamom.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Panjiri

Panjiri is a wholesome sweet crafted from roasted wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and a mix of dry fruits such as almonds and cashews.

Credit: X/@ColoursOfBharat

Kesari

Kesari is a popular dessert made from semolina (sooji), sugar, and ghee. It's often flavoured with cardamom and sometimes includes nuts and dried fruits.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Kheer

Kheer also known as Payasam in the Southern region, is a traditional dessert made from milk, sugar, and rice or other grains, vermicelli and lentils.

Credit: DH Pool Photo