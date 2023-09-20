Ganesh Chaturthi in Kashmir: Idol immersion in Jhelum for first time since militancy outbreak

DH Web Desk

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated in Kashmir with religious fervour, with the Ganesha idol being immersed in the Jhelum River for the first time after the outbreak of militancy in the Valley.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

The biggest celebration and puja was organised at the Ganpatyar temple in the Habba Kadal area of the city.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Special prayers including a 'hawan' were held at the temple to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Kashmiri pandits carry an idol of Lord Ganesha to immerse in the River Jehlum after Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Srinagar.

|

Credit: PTI Photo