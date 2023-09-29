Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Devotees bid adieu to Bappa

DH Web Desk
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion during the Ganesh Visarjan procession in the backdrop of the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad.
Credit: PTI
Devotees take part in a procession of 'Guruji Talim Ganpati' for immersion in Pune.
Credit: PTI
Devotees participate in Khairatabad Ganesh Visarjan 2023 procession in the backdrop of Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad.
Credit: PTI
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion in a makeshift pool during Ganesha Visarjan in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Devotees celebrate during the procession of Lalbaugcha Raja during the Visarjan in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Devotees dance during a ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ procession in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI