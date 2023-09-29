Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Devotees bid adieu to Bappa

DH Web Desk

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion during the Ganesh Visarjan procession in the backdrop of the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI

Devotees take part in a procession of 'Guruji Talim Ganpati' for immersion in Pune.

Credit: PTI

Devotees participate in Khairatabad Ganesh Visarjan 2023 procession in the backdrop of Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion in a makeshift pool during Ganesha Visarjan in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Devotees celebrate during the procession of Lalbaugcha Raja during the Visarjan in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Devotees dance during a ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ procession in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI