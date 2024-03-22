Grecia Munoz: Everything you need to know about Zomato boss’ partner

Born in Mexico, Grecia Munoz is a model and has shone bright in the world of fashion.

Munoz has been part of several ramp walk and fashion events.

She has endorsed several brands.

She has also done several photoshoots for top-notch clothing brands which has garnered her immense praise in the fashion circuit.

A black and white picture of her.

She has also been the cover girl for Mexico magazines.

The diva also tried her hand in television anchoring in Mexico.

In 2022, She was adjudged as winner at the Metropolitan Fashion Week, one of the prestigious fashion events in the US.

After cementing her name in the fashion world, Munoz is now on her entrepreneurial journey. She is building her own startup that focuses on luxury consumer products.

Going by her Instagram bio, She has relocated to India and calls New Delhi her ‘new home’.

Munoz is reportedly in a relationship with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and the duo secretly sealed their relationship in a private ceremony in January 2024.

