Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: 5 traditional dishes to prepare

DH Web Desk

Kadha Prashad: It is a sweet offering made from whole wheat flour, ghee, and sugar. It is prepared as an offering and distributed to the congregation.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Langar ki Dal: This is a lentil dish that is often prepared for 'langar' during Gurpurab celebrations. It usually includes black gram 'dal' and red kidney beans cooked with spices and served with 'roti' or rice.

Credit: Instagram/@chefjaspreet.singh

Kheer: A creamy rice pudding, this is a traditional dessert that is offered during Gurpurab. It is made with rice, milk, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom and garnished with nuts.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Puri Aloo: 'Puri Aloo', a classic combination of 'puri' served with 'aloo' curry is a must-cook dish. This delicious comforting dish is often prepared during festive occasions.

Credit: Getty Images

Makke Ki Roti and Sarson Ka Saag: 'Saag' is a Punjabi dish made with mustard greens and other leafy vegetables, cooked with spices. This curry is commonly served with 'Roti' made from maize flour. This combination is a winter favorite and is often prepared during Gurpurab.

Credit: DH Pool Photo