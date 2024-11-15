Guru Nanak Purab: Sikhs observe festival with vibrant celebrations

DH Web Desk
The 'Panj Pyare' holding religious swords leads a 'nagar kirtan' procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, near Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Sikh devotees take part in a 'nagar kirtan' procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Amritsar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Students participate in a 'nagar kirtan' procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Amritsar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees visit the Golden Temple on the eve of ‘Guru Nanak Jayanti’, the birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru Nanak Dev, in Amritsar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Sikh devotees take part in a 'nagar kirtan' procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Amritsar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Sikh pilgrims raise religious slogans before departing for Pakistan to participate in celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Amritsar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Children take part in a ‘Nagar Kirtan’ procession on the eve of the ‘Guru Nanak Jayanti' in Moradabad.
Credit: PTI Photo
Sikh devotees gather near Guru Gobind Singh Gurudwara on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Patna.
Credit: PTI Photo
Children take part in a 'nagar kirtan' procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Amritsar.
Credit: PTI Photo