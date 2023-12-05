Heavy rain and strong winds lash Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Michaung prepares for landfall

DH Web Desk
Several parts of Andhra Pradesh received heavy rain with very strong winds ahead of Cyclone Michaung landfall.
The IMD said Cyclone Michaung is likely to cross with a maximum wind speed of 90-100 kmph in the forenoon.
With heavy rain lashing the AP, the government issued an alert for eight districts.
According to a statement from the CM's office, the severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall near Bapatla around noon.
Public life was severely affected as heavy rains lashed several parts of southern Andhra Pradesh.
