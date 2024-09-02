Heavy rains batter Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

DH Web Desk

Rescue work underway after a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, at Moghalrajpuram in Vijayawada.

Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with others reviews the rains and flood situation across the state at the AP Disaster Management Authority office at Tadepalli, in Guntur.

Credit: X/@JaiTDP

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner IPS SV Rajasekhara Babu with others reviews the rescue operation at a flood-affected area after heavy rainfall, in Vijayawada.

Credit: X/@VjaCityPolice

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with others during a visit to a flood-affected area, in Vijayawada.

Credit: X/@JaiTDP

NDRF men evacuate an infant from a flood -hit area, in Vijayawada.

Credit: X/@JaiTDP

NDRF men evacuate people from a flood -hit area, in Vijayawada.

Credit: X/@04NDRF

A flood-affected area is seen, in Vijayawada.

Credit: X/@JaiTDP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Babu Naidu meets flood-hit people durig his visit to flood-affected areas.

Credit: X/@JaiTDP

Washed away railway tracks following heavy rainfall in Secunderabad.

Credit: PTI

A woman and children trapped on a rooftop appeal for help amid floods, in Khammam.

Credit: PTI

Workers restore a portion of gravel under the railway track after it was washed away due to floodwaters at Kesamudram, in Mahabubabad.

Credit: PTI