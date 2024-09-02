Heavy rains batter Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

DH Web Desk
Rescue work underway after a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, at Moghalrajpuram in Vijayawada.
Credit: PTI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with others reviews the rains and flood situation across the state at the AP Disaster Management Authority office at Tadepalli, in Guntur.
Credit: X/@JaiTDP
Vijayawada City Police Commissioner IPS SV Rajasekhara Babu with others reviews the rescue operation at a flood-affected area after heavy rainfall, in Vijayawada.
Credit: X/@VjaCityPolice
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with others during a visit to a flood-affected area, in Vijayawada.
Credit: X/@JaiTDP
NDRF men evacuate an infant from a flood -hit area, in Vijayawada.
Credit: X/@JaiTDP
NDRF men evacuate people from a flood -hit area, in Vijayawada.
Credit: X/@04NDRF
A flood-affected area is seen, in Vijayawada.
Credit: X/@JaiTDP
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Babu Naidu meets flood-hit people durig his visit to flood-affected areas.
Credit: X/@JaiTDP
Washed away railway tracks following heavy rainfall in Secunderabad.
Credit: PTI
A woman and children trapped on a rooftop appeal for help amid floods, in Khammam.
Credit: PTI
Workers restore a portion of gravel under the railway track after it was washed away due to floodwaters at Kesamudram, in Mahabubabad.
Credit: PTI