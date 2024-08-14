I-Day 2024: India prepares for a grand 78th Independence Day celebration

DH Web Desk
Delhi Police personnel patrol on a boat on the eve of Independence Day, at Yamuna Khadar in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Indian Armed Forces personnel during full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
A security personnel is seen carrying a drone at Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Security vehicles parked at the Red Fort complex ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Security personnel conduct a mock drill at Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
SPG commandoes conduct a mock drill to escort a VVIP during full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Security checks underway at the Red Fort complex during full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Security checks underway at the Red Fort complex during full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Security personnel conduct a mock drill during full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
NSG commandos at Red Fort as part of security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Preparations are underway at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
A security personnel keeps watch ahead of Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Preparations underway at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI