I-Day 2024: Patriotic songs to tune into this Independence Day 2024

DH Web Desk
"Ae mere watan ke logon"
Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, this poignant patriotic song famously brought Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears. Released in 1963, it honors the sacrifices of India's courageous freedom fighters and is sure to evoke deep emotions this Independence Day.
Credit: PTI
"Desh Ki Dharti" (Upkar)
One of the most cherished and enduring patriotic songs from the late 1950s. The song celebrates the significance and splendor of India’s land, highlighting its agricultural heritage and economic importance.
"Rang de Basanti" (Rang de Basanti)
A bhangra-fusion track, the song combines patriotic zeal with a lively, fun element. The beats, dhol rhythms and vibrant energy of the song capture the essence of India’s rich cultural heritage.
Credit: Special Arrangement
"Ae Watan Mera Abad Rahe" (Raazi)
An evocative track from the Raazi, featuring Alia Bhatt, this song boasts a mellow tone and soothing visuals, making it perfect for listening on repeat.
Credit: Special Arrangement
"Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera" (Swades)
This soulful song by AR Rahman is a must-listen. ‘Yo Jo Desh Hai Tera’ features a soothing melody and beautiful lyrics, making it the kind of track you can repeat for hours without ever growing tired of it.
Credit: Special Arrangement
"I Love My India" (Pardes)
The saying "old is gold" perfectly describes this timeless song that celebrates India's rich culture and traditions. Released in 1997, it remains the first song that comes to mind for many when celebrating India's heritage and culture.
Credit: Special Arrangement
"Jaihind ki Sena" (Shershaah)
The high-energy track "Jaihind Ki Sena," performed by Vikram Montrose, exudes a sense of power and bravery. Paying tribute to Batra's role in India's victory during the 1999 Kargil War, this song is a must-have for your Independence Day playlist.
Credit: Special Arrangement