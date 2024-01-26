Iconic pictures from India's earliest Republic Day parades

DH Web Desk

The first Republic Day Parade outside 16th century Old Fort in New Delhi in 1950.

Credit: Facebook/Rajeev Chandrasekhar

First president Dr Rajendra Prasad is seen saluting during the first Republic Day parade held on Rajpath in Delhi on January 26, 1950.

Credit: X/@GujaratHistory

Former president Rajendra Prasad rides from Vijay Chowk with Chief Guest President Sukarno of Indonesia during the first Republic Day in 1950.

Credit: X/@U_pasana

Jawaharlal Nehru with Baldev Singh at the first Republic day parade on January 26, 1950.

Credit: X/@INCinHistory

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on the first Republic Day in 1950.

Credit: X/@RBArchive

In 1951, King Tribhuvan of Nepal was the Guest of Honour for the Republic Day.

Credit: X/@POI13

Large number of people watching the Republic Day parade in 1952.

Credit: Photo Division

An aerial view of the Republic Day Parade taken from the top of India Gate in 1951.

Credit: X/@HeritageTimesIN