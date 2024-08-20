In Photos: How protestors marked Raksha Bandhan amid ongoing stir against Kolkata rape and murder

DH Web Desk
Some protesting doctors tied rakhi to a symbolic statue of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident victim during a protest, in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Visuals also showed woman police personnel tying rakhi to the protesting junior doctors, in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Protestors also hung a large banner at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor.
Credit: PTI
Junior doctors with 'We Want Justice' rakhis on their wrists take part in a sit-in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor of R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
A silent candle march was taken out at midnight on Monday by a group of people here at The Ridge to demand justice for the Kolkata doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered.
Credit: PTI
A man gets his body painted as he takes part in a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, at Academy of Fine Arts, in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Lawyers of Calcutta High Court also staged a protest against alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Doctors protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was also witnessed near Nirman Bhawan in the national capital.
Credit: PTI
A protestors hold a placard during the protest in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
An artist puts her handprints on a wall during a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, at Academy of Fine Arts, in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI