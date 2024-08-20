In Photos: How protestors marked Raksha Bandhan amid ongoing stir against Kolkata rape and murder

DH Web Desk

Some protesting doctors tied rakhi to a symbolic statue of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident victim during a protest, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

Visuals also showed  woman police personnel tying rakhi to the protesting junior doctors, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

Protestors also hung a large banner at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor.

Credit: PTI

Junior doctors with 'We Want Justice' rakhis on their wrists take part in a sit-in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor of R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

A silent candle march was taken out at midnight on Monday by a group of people here at The Ridge to demand justice for the Kolkata doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered.

Credit: PTI

A man gets his body painted as he takes part in a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, at Academy of Fine Arts, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

Lawyers of Calcutta High Court also staged a protest against alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

Doctors protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was also witnessed near Nirman Bhawan in the national capital.

Credit: PTI

A protestors hold a placard during the protest in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

An artist puts her handprints on a wall during a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, at Academy of Fine Arts, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI