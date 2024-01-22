In Pics | 5 Famous Ram mandirs in India

DH Web Desk
Ayodhya Ram mandir, Uttar Pradesh
Situated on the bank of the Saryu river, this shrine is considered the birthplace of Lord Ram. After its inauguration, this shrine will be the centre of attention and is expected to attract thousands of visitors daily.
Credit: PTI
Sita Ramachandraswamy temple, Telangana
Situated on the banks of the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam, this temple is associated with Ramayana and is believed to be the place where lord Ram stayed during his exile.
Credit: X/@kishanreddybjp
Kanak Bhavan, Uttar Pradesh
Kanak Bhavan is a temple dedicated to Lord Ram and Sita. It is believed that this Bhawan was gifted to Devi Sita by Kaikei after her marriage to Lord Ram. The temple is known for its intricate carvings and is an important pilgrimage site.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Ram Tirath, Amritsar
Ram Tirath temple is situated in Amritsar and is believed to be the place where sage Valmiki wrote the epic Ramayana. The temple complex includes a sacred pool and is visited by pilgrims seeking the blessings of Lord Ram.
Credit: X/@officeofssbadal
Kodandarama Temple, Andhra Pradesh
Dedicated to Lord Ram, this temple was built on the banks of the Tulyabhaga River in Andhra Pradesh. Vavilakolanu Subba Rao, known as ‘Andhra Valmiki’ for translating Valmiki’s Ramayana into Telugu also spent his time at this place worshipping lord Ram.
Credit: Instagram/@@havelockflyer