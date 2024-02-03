In Pics | Famous people who faked their death

DH Web Desk
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey, who kept everyone quizzing with her death news for a good 24 hours, clarified that she is alive and the news of her death was a way of spreading awareness about cervical cancer.
Chandra Mohan Sharma
RTI activist and AAP member Chandra Mohan Sharma faked his death to lead a new life with his ladylove in 2014. Unhappy with his marriage, Sharma staged his death by setting his car on fire, with a man inside it. However, he got caught after few months and was sentenced to life imprisonment for the death of the homeless man.
Alka Punewar
In 2014, Marathi actor Alka Punewar faked her death to start a new life with her boyfriend Alok Paliwal.
John Darwin
John Darwin is another individual who infamously faked his own death. He fabricated his death by spreading a news that he drowned in 2002. Darwin and his wife Anne conspired to commit an insurance fraud of £680,000. However, the couple's plan fell apart and both were convicted of fraud.
John Stonehouse
John Stonehouse, a British politician staged his own death in 1974 in order to escape financial difficulties and legal troubles. He left his clothes on a beach in Miami, making it appear that he had drowned, and then traveled to Australia with a false identity. However, his plan failed when Australian authorities became suspicious, and he was eventually arrested in Melbourne in 1974.
