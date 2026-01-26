In Pics: India showcases military might on Kartavya Path at 77th Republic Day celebrations

DH Web Desk

Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System (URLS) displayed during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Credit: DD News

Indian army's 'Divyastra' debut at Kartavya Path.

Credit: X/@ANI

Akash Weapon System displayed during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Credit: DD News

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system displayed during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Credit: DD News

Army's 'Shaktibaan' debut at Kartavya Path.

Credit: X/@ANI

ABHRA Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile System (MRSAM) displayed during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Credit: DD News

Arjun Mk I Main Battle Tank rolled along Kartavya Path during the parade.

Credit: DD News

T-90 Bhishma tank on the Kartavya Path, during the Republic Day Parade.

Credit: DD News

DRDO showcases Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile as India joins elite club of nations with hypersonic missile.

Credit: X/@@DefenceDecode