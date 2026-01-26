In Pics: India showcases military might on Kartavya Path at 77th Republic Day celebrations

DH Web Desk
Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System (URLS) displayed during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi.
Credit: DD News
Indian army's 'Divyastra' debut at Kartavya Path.
Credit: X/@ANI
Akash Weapon System displayed during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi.
Credit: DD News
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system displayed during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi.
Credit: DD News
Army's 'Shaktibaan' debut at Kartavya Path.
Credit: X/@ANI
ABHRA Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile System (MRSAM) displayed during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi.
Credit: DD News
Arjun Mk I Main Battle Tank rolled along Kartavya Path during the parade.
Credit: DD News
T-90 Bhishma tank on the Kartavya Path, during the Republic Day Parade.
Credit: DD News
DRDO showcases Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile as India joins elite club of nations with hypersonic missile.
Credit: X/@@DefenceDecode