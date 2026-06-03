In Pics | India's Top 5 Wealthiest Chief Ministers

DH Online
DK Shivakumar (Karnataka) Rs 1,413 Crore
Karnataka's newly sworn-in chief minister and veteran Congress leader, DK Shivakumar, has emerged as the country’s wealthiest chief minister. According to his 2023 election affidavit, his declared assets stand at a staggering Rs 1,413 crore, a fortune that comfortably exceeds the combined net worth of ten chief ministers across India's Hindi heartland.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
N. Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh) Rs 931 Crore
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu now occupies the second position with an estimated net worth of Rs 931 crore. Unlike that of many of his peers, the vast majority of the tech-friendly TDP leader’s immense wealth is driven by his family’s massive business holdings.
Credit: PTI Photo
C Joseph Vijay (Tamil Nadu) Rs 648 Crore
Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay occupies the third position on the list, boasting assets valued at Rs 648 crore. The prominent leader accumulated his substantial wealth primarily through his highly lucrative career as an actor superstar. Vijay successfully translated his massive box-office drawing power into an immense personal fortune before making his entry into politics.
Credit: PTI
Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh) Rs 332 Crore
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu claims the fourth spot on the list of wealthiest CMs, with a declared asset of Rs 332 crore.
Credit: PTI
Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland) Rs 49.95 crore
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's total net worth stands at approximately Rs 46.95 crore. He rounds off the top five wealthiest CMs list. According to his latest election disclosures, the NDPP leader's documented personal wealth comfortably places him among the wealthier state executives in the country.
Credit: PTI