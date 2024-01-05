In Pics | New statues installed at Ram mandir premises in Ayodhya

DH Web Desk
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared new pictures of statues installed at Ayodhya's Ram temple.
Credit: X/@ShriRamTeerth
The new pictures show statues of an elephant, lion, Hanuman and Garuda installed at the gate of the mandir in Ayodhya.
Credit: X/@ShriRamTeerth
These statues have been mounted on tiered slabs put up on both sides of the steps leading to the temple.
Credit: X/@ShriRamTeerth
Reportedly, these statues have been sculpted from pink sandstone which were sourced from Bansi Paharpur village in Rajasthan.
Credit: X/@ShriRamTeerth