In Pics | PM Modi interacts with workers rescued from Silkyara tunnel

DH Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with the workers, who were rescued from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation.

The workers narrated their experiences to PM. They described how they kept their spirits up while trapped inside for 17 days.

Workers said they took morning walks and practised yoga.

In the telephonic conversation, Modi told them, “I congratulate you on coming out safely after being in danger for so many days. It is a matter of happiness for me and I cannot express it in words.”

