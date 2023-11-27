In Pics | PM Modi visits Tirupati shrine, prays for the prosperity of Indians

DH Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati on November 27.

He offered prayers for the good health, well-being and prosperity of all Indians.

The prime minister visited the shrine at around 08:00 am.

Wearing a traditional white dhoti and a shawl, Modi received a warm welcome by the authorities.

PM Modi bows his head in front of the dwajasthambam in Tirupati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photo at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, in Tirumala.

