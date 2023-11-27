In Pics | PM Modi visits Tirupati shrine, prays for the prosperity of Indians

DH Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati on November 27.
Credit: X/@narendramodi
He offered prayers for the good health, well-being and prosperity of all Indians.
The prime minister visited the shrine at around 08:00 am.
Wearing a traditional white dhoti and a shawl, Modi received a warm welcome by the authorities.
PM Modi bows his head in front of the dwajasthambam in Tirupati.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photo at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, in Tirumala.
