In Pics | Rain fury across India

DH Web Desk
Agartala: A portion of the the Agartala-Sabrum road collapsed due to heavy rains, in Agartala, Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Dehradun: Locals at a flooded area after rise in water level of Bindal river following incessant monsoon rains, in Dehradun, Monday night, Aug. 7, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Prayagraj: Flooded Sangam area after increase in water levels of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna due to monsoon rains, in Prayagraj, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Fishermen cross the swollen Narmada river after heavy monsoon rains near Dhuandhar Falls at Bhedaghat, in Jabalpur district, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Rudraprayag: NDRF and SDRF personnel conduct rescue and search operation following a landslide due to rains at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag, late Thursday, Aug 3, 2023. Some villagers are missing after the incident. Credit: PTI Photo