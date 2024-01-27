In Pics | The many ‘firsts’ at Republic Day Parade 2024

DH Web Desk
Major Jerry Blaize and Captain C T Supreetha became the first couple to march together at a Republic Day parade.
Credit: PTI Photo
In another first, major Srishti Khulla, an eye surgeon and paratrooper, led an all-women Armed Forces Medical Services marching contingent.
Credit: PTI Photo
The first ever all- women tri-service contingent marched down the Kartavya Path.
Credit: PTI Photo
1,900 sarees from across the country were also displayed at the celebrations.
Credit: PTI Photo
Republic Day 2024 parade also saw the rollout of six all-terrain specialist vehicles.
Credit: PTI Photo
A troupe of 100 women artists played traditional musical instruments in place of the military bands that led the parade in the past.
Credit: PTI Photo