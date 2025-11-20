In Pics| Top 10 longest-serving chief ministers in India

Virbhadra Singh served as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for a cumulative period of over 21 years across four non-continuous terms. He held office from April 8, 1983, to March 5, 1990; December 3, 1993, to March 24, 1998; March 6, 2003, to December 30, 2007; and December 25, 2012, to December 27, 2017.