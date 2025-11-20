In Pics| Top 10 longest-serving chief ministers in India

DH Web Desk

Rank 01

Pawan Kumar Chamling holds the record as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Sikkim, having served for over 25 years from December 12, 1994, until May 26, 2019.

Credit: X/@pawanchamling5

Rank 02

Naveen Patnaik holds the distinction of having served as the Chief Minister of Odisha for over 24 continuous years, with his tenure lasting from March 5, 2000, until June 11, 2024.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Rank 03

Jyoti Basu served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for a continuous period of over 23 years, with his tenure continuing from June 21, 1977, until November 5, 2000.

Credit: X/@TheBengalIndex

Rank 04

With a political career totaling over 22 years as CM, Gegong Apang led Arunachal Pradesh in two phases: his long initial term (1980–1999) and a second term (2003–2007).

Credit: X/@gegongapang

Rank 05

Lal Thanhawla served as Mizoram's Chief Minister for a cumulative period of over 22 years, spread across three non-continuous tenures between 1984 and 2018.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Rank 06

Virbhadra Singh served as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for a cumulative period of over 21 years across four non-continuous terms. He held office from April 8, 1983, to March 5, 1990; December 3, 1993, to March 24, 1998; March 6, 2003, to December 30, 2007; and December 25, 2012, to December 27, 2017.

Credit: PTI

Rank 07

Manik Sarkar served as the Chief Minister of Tripura for a continuous period of over 19 years. He held the office from March 11, 1998, until March 9, 2018.

Credit: PTI

Rank 08

Nitish Kumar has served as Bihar's Chief Minister for a cumulative total of about 19 years, holding office intermittently since March 2000, including his major terms from 2005 to 2014 and 2015 to 2025.

Credit: PTI

Rank 09

M. Karunanidhi was Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister for a total of over 18 years, serving in five non-continuous tenures from 1969 to 2011.

Credit: PTI

Rank 10

Parkash Singh Badal held the position of Punjab Chief Minister five times, accumulating over 18 years of service, with his terms running intermittently from March 1970 to March 2017.

Credit: PTI