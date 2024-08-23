In Pictures| India’s First National Space Day Celebrations

DH Web Desk
President Droupadi Murmu felicitates a student as Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, ISRO chief S Somanath look on during an event celebrating India’s first National Space Day, in New Delhi.
Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn
President Droupadi Murmu with Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, ISRO chief S Somanath during an event celebrating India’s first National Space Day, in New Delhi.
Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn
Students look at a model of Chandrayaan-3 mission during the celebration of India's first National Space Day, at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI
President Droupadi Murmu during an event celebrating India’s first National Space Day, in New Delhi.
Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn
Students visit an exhibition during the celebration of India's first National Space Day, at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI
President Droupadi Murmu addresses an event celebrating India’s first National Space Day, in New Delhi.
Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn
Students visit an exhibition during the celebration of India's first National Space Day, at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI
President Droupadi Murmu presents a certificate to a winner during an event celebrating India’s first National Space Day, in New Delhi.
Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn
A student visits an exhibition explaining the Chandrayaan-3 mission during the first National Space Day celebrations, at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI