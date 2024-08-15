Independence Day 2024: Festivities captured across the country

DH Web Desk
A man waves the national flag amid rain, on the 78th Independence Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, J&K.
Credit: PTI
Security personnel carry out a parade during the 78th Independence Day celebrations by Western Naval Command, in Mumbai.
Credit: X/@IN_WNC
Artists perform during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Vidhan Bhavan, in Lucknow.
Credit: PTI
People wave the national flag as they pose for a photograph, on the 78th Independence Day, at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar.
Credit: PTI
Indian naval band march past at the Red Fort premises during the 78th Independence Day celebration, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Assam police commandoes during a parade to mark the 78th Independence Day, in Guwahati.
Credit: PTI
Artists perform during the 78th Independence Day celebration, in Guwahati.
Credit: PTI
Sikhs perform 'Gatka' (traditional Sikh martial art) during 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Jalandhar.
Credit: PTI
Artists perform during the 78th Independence Day celebration at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur.
Credit: PTI
Firefury Corps of the Indian Army celebrates the 78th Independence Day, in Siachen.
Credit: X/@firefurycorps
Trishul Division of the Indian Army celebrates the 78th Independence Day, in Ladakh.
Credit: X/@firefurycorps
Students perform during 78th Independence day celebration, at Manek Shaw parade ground in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members take part in a 'Tiranga rally' on the 78th Independence Day, in Shimla.
Credit: PTI
Tamil Nadu Police personnel during 78th Independence day celebration at the state secretariat, in Chennai.
Credit: PTI
Students perform during the 78th Independence Day celebration, in Gurugram.
Credit: PTI