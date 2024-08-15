Independence Day 2024: Festivities captured across the country

A man waves the national flag amid rain, on the 78th Independence Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, J&K.

Credit: PTI

Security personnel carry out a parade during the 78th Independence Day celebrations by Western Naval Command, in Mumbai.

Credit: X/@IN_WNC

Artists perform during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Vidhan Bhavan, in Lucknow.

Credit: PTI

People wave the national flag as they pose for a photograph, on the 78th Independence Day, at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar.

Credit: PTI

Indian naval band march past at the Red Fort premises during the 78th Independence Day celebration, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Assam police commandoes during a parade to mark the 78th Independence Day, in Guwahati.

Credit: PTI

Artists perform during the 78th Independence Day celebration, in Guwahati.

Credit: PTI

Sikhs perform 'Gatka' (traditional Sikh martial art) during 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Jalandhar.

Credit: PTI

Artists perform during the 78th Independence Day celebration at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur.

Credit: PTI

Firefury Corps of the Indian Army celebrates the 78th Independence Day, in Siachen.

Credit: X/@firefurycorps

Trishul Division of the Indian Army celebrates the 78th Independence Day, in Ladakh.

Credit: X/@firefurycorps

Students perform during 78th Independence day celebration, at Manek Shaw parade ground in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members take part in a 'Tiranga rally' on the 78th Independence Day, in Shimla.

Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Police personnel during 78th Independence day celebration at the state secretariat, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI

Students perform during the 78th Independence Day celebration, in Gurugram.

Credit: PTI