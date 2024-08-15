Independence Day 2024: Major landmarks across the nation light up in tri-colour

DH Web Desk
Vikas Sadan (DDA building) illimuted with tri-colour on the occasion Independence Day in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
International airport illimuted with tri-colour on the occasion Independence Day, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Delhi Secretariat illimuted with tri-colour on the occasion Independence Day, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
BMC headquarters illuminated ahead of the Independence Day in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Calcutta High Court building illuminated in tri-colours ahead of the Independence Day, in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminated ahead of the Independence Day, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Rajbhavan building illuminated in tri-colours ahead of the Independence Day, in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
India Gate illuminated in tri-colours to celebrate the 78th Independence Day, in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Martand sun temple was illuminated in the tricolors for the first time in history on the eve of the Independence Day, in Anantnag.
Credit: PTI
Mantralaya building illuminated with tri-colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
A view of illuminated India Gate at Attari-Wagha border ahead of Independence Day, in Attari.
Credit: PTI
Raisina Hills illuminated on the eve of 78th Independence Day celebration in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Illuminated Lal Chowk on the eve of 78th Independence Day, in Srinagar.
Credit: PTI
Allahabad High court is illuminated with tri-colours on the eve of the country's Independence Day, in Prayagraj.
Credit: PTI